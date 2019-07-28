Virtu Financial Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $2.39 Million; Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $348,880

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 265,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,806 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 440,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Q2 Earnings Miss Put These ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 7,212 shares to 11,456 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,106 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding has 12,691 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,289 shares. Finance Management Inc invested in 94 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.35% stake. Cap Invest Lc accumulated 5,855 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Tru Mi holds 0.41% or 719 shares. Goodman invested in 4,888 shares. Axa has invested 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.96 million were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 714,607 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt owns 317,049 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP owns 60,868 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Lc stated it has 10,225 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 445 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Llc has 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aviation Is the Rope in the Tug of War Over GE Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Place Your Bet on GE Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.