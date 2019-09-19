Virtu Financial Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $730,286 as Stock Rose; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Rose, Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.63. About 187,152 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 1,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $547.22. About 171,176 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,695 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 54,509 shares stake. Peoples Fincl Services holds 9,233 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 14,846 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cadinha & Co Ltd reported 0.04% stake. 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mariner Ltd Company invested 0.56% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 181 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 13,569 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital accumulated 1,045 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru owns 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,823 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has 2,959 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 1,661 were accumulated by Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa. Sarl owns 4,400 shares.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 144,117 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership accumulated 170,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP holds 1.91% or 314,331 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 896 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru owns 1,192 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,264 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 150 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.02% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 110 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 110 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc owns 4,463 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt has 2,638 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Group has 1.28% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 500 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,584 shares to 23,782 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advisorshares Tr (HDGE) by 63,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.