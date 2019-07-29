Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its At T (T) Holding by $752,370; Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose While Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.55 Million Its Stake

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 24,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,913 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 67,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 707,529 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central National Bank And Com reported 15,096 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc owns 27,718 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa holds 1.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 371,014 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 928,297 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated invested in 17,137 shares. Swedbank invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 5.05M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Price Michael F holds 3.46% or 890,123 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 1.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yhb Inv Advisors has 30,379 shares. Ally Fin has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Blume Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miller Howard New York holds 398,289 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 20,699 shares to 38,784 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 57,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Helium Shortage Leaves Balloon, MRI Businesses Up In The Air – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares to 90,782 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.79 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W also sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11.