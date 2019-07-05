Virtu Financial Has Lifted Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) as Market Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 1.48M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 4,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 115,356 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Old Dominion (ODFL) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “As Trucking Seems Set To Cool, How Cold Will Old Dominion’s Multiple Get? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 7,685 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.21% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 3.49% or 199,605 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.01% or 16,909 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 246,651 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 107,811 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 13,923 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp accumulated 54,514 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co accumulated 16,439 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 21 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 748,272 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 12,434 shares to 8,287 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 16,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,783 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Growth Sinks to 27K — What’s This Mean for Friday? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Llc has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Patten Patten Tn has 8,434 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whitnell And holds 20,466 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 2,407 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,600 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 4,400 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,082 shares. Moreover, Tru Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,477 shares. Cincinnati Ins has 171,050 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 1.22% or 193,145 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 44,250 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1,500 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,190 shares to 311,554 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.43M for 36.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.