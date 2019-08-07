Virtu Financial Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Valinor Management Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Virtu Financial Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 46.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 10,676 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 33,642 shares with $1.39M value, up from 22,966 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Valinor Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 44.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 367,600 shares with $58.22M value, down from 661,900 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62 million. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 27.88% above currents $142.8 stock price. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 396.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

