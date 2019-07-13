Virtu Financial Has Lifted Aes (AES) Stake by $832,842 as Share Price Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 380.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 46,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 12,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bk Ag London Brh (DTO) by 13,086 shares to 36,615 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,797 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 950,000 shares to 39.45M shares, valued at $128.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

