Virtu Financial Has Increased Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $2.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Value Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed by $5.96 Million Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.46M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 282,958 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 235% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 401,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 571,981 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 170,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 12.30M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,727 shares to 7,923 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,983 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,346 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171. The insider Battle Emma S. bought 50 shares worth $580. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 14,088 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 51,960 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 58,450 were reported by Blair William & Il. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,862 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 63,076 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Vanguard Gp stated it has 1.76 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup Inc reported 11,246 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication invested in 57,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Portolan Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.7% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 12,411 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

