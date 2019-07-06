Virtu Financial Has Increased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake; James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. Compass Point downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

Virtu Financial Llc increased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 157.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 12,528 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 20,485 shares with $726,000 value, up from 7,957 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $8.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.60M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity. Cloutier Ernest W sold 21,037 shares worth $776,265.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 18,261 shares to 5,407 valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 25,417 shares and now owns 2,490 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 87,600 shares stake. 53,159 are held by Sun Life Financial. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 1.95% or 55,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 6,951 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 133 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 164,707 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 127,945 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.02% or 74,660 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,506 shares. L S Advsr reported 34,029 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 23,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.65M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 52,402 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 5,482 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 41,516 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 2,950 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 33,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Co has invested 0.42% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Natixis Advsr L P stated it has 13,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,697 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 107,651 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 7,049 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).