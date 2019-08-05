Virtu Financial Has Decreased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake by $1.81 Million as Market Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $4.70 Million

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 82.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 604,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 125,321 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 730,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.0501 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5899. About 69.24 million shares traded or 42.06% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 75.56 million shares traded or 57.76% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Inv Limited Liability Company holds 23,974 shares. First Natl Tru Com owns 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,754 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Limited invested in 1.13% or 100,178 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Cap Management Limited Com holds 405,542 shares or 5.48% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Incorporated owns 104,099 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 1.88M shares. Strs Ohio owns 6.70M shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Guild Inv Mngmt reported 68,423 shares. 12,252 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancshares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 73,330 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. 525,146 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.15% or 69,162 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 26,242 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.44% or 7.63 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp invested in 0% or 3.62M shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 175,276 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 0% or 158,475 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 103.58 million shares. First Advisors LP holds 80,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,849 shares. Spark Mgmt Llc has 0.46% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ftb Incorporated owns 8,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 38,823 shares. 172.90 million were reported by Carlyle Gru Lp. Mutual Of America Lc owns 912,331 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 1.60M shares. Advisory Services Network Limited reported 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. $1.85 million worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. 50,000 shares were bought by Lawler Robert D., worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 7,582 shares to 15,053 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% negative EPS growth.