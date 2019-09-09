Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $1.59 Million; Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $469,300 as Shares Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 31,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 16,841 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 32,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 44,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 647,300 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair’s Latest Station Plan Calls for Keeping New York’s WPIX; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 185,904 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.03% or 48,916 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 196,506 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 69,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsam (London) Ltd holds 0.05% or 9,168 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,630 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton Advsrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Capital Lc reported 1.32 million shares stake. Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De holds 0.9% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 305,366 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 115,000 shares. Secor Advsr LP has invested 0.29% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kwmg Lc has 0.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 44,910 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 1,456 shares. Synovus owns 28,249 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd owns 12,115 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.15 million shares stake. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 14,850 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 125,000 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Garnet Equity Cap Holdg Incorporated stated it has 90,000 shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,349 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 231 shares. Staley Advisers holds 65,135 shares. Veritable LP holds 20,814 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 44,915 shares to 57,267 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

