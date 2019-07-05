Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position; Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 49.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 9,307 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 0.61%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 9,681 shares with $406,000 value, down from 18,988 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 68,962 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Among 2 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Keywords Studios had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt downgraded Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Liberum Capital. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. See Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1254.00 New Target: GBX 1310.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1580.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1245.00 New Target: GBX 1415.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73 million for 18.39 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Ferrari N V stake by 3,220 shares to 5,353 valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 23,048 shares and now owns 37,632 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere Energy Partners declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere: The Difference Between CQP And LNG – Takeover Candidates? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy hikes production guidance, issues FID for Sabine Pass Train 6 – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Opportunity To Invest In Natural Gas Movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners:A Good Mix Of Income And Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 1.06 billion GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 78.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

More recent Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Keywords Studios PLC’s (LON:KWS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.