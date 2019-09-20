Virtu Financial Has Boosted Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Virtu Financial Llc increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 129.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 3,200 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 5,667 shares with $581,000 value, up from 2,467 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 98,149 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Among 7 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chipotle has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $754.56’s average target is -9.84% below currents $836.94 stock price. Chipotle had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Argus Research. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $900.0000 New Target: $904.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $815.0000 New Target: $900.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 94.4 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming Soon To A Chipotle Near You: Carne Asada – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. 80,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $58.09 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 590 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.2% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 50,240 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 8,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regal Investment Limited Liability holds 476 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,500 were reported by Andra Ap. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 5,577 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc reported 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Zacks Invest accumulated 1,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Financial reported 29 shares. First Financial In reported 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 8,620 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.58% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $836.94. About 110,517 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,003 shares to 38,727 valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aphria Inc stake by 55,830 shares and now owns 15,985 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.01% or 8,172 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 762,109 shares. 9,582 were reported by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.01% or 14,053 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 22,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 12,485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,600 were accumulated by Leavell Mgmt Incorporated. Invesco Limited invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ent Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 10,850 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Sei Co owns 55,494 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 580 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 364,232 shares stake.