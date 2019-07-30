Virtu Financial Has Boosted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 580,450 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 3.28M shares with $467.53 million value, down from 3.86M last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 444,630 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

Virtu Financial Llc increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 73.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 12,206 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 28,789 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 16,583 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq accumulated 982,102 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 238,443 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 52,228 shares. Two Sigma Lc owns 25,287 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,181 shares. Kopp Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 110,530 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 26,200 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 204,000 shares. Natixis accumulated 159,728 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 393,000 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited reported 15,545 shares. Twin, New York-based fund reported 187,400 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.26% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 586,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 43,451 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) stake by 852 shares to 626 valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 4,292 shares and now owns 2,583 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82M for 14.73 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 65,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 101,515 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Co invested 0.78% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eam Invsts Limited Liability holds 15,524 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 5,667 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 246,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,303 shares. Hahn Capital Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Polen Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,029 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management holds 29,888 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 3,525 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 14,635 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 0.21% or 6,142 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.