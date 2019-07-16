Virtu Financial Decreased Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Market Valuation Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Maintains Position in Eog Res (EOG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 209.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,692 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.04M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 16,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,509 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 48,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 187,939 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,008 shares to 11,215 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,625 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold Etf by 191,284 shares to 320,734 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 20,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

