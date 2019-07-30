Virtu Financial Decreased By $376,998 Its United Rentals (URI) Stake; Crown Holdings Has 0.95 Sentiment

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 138 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 146 sold and trimmed holdings in Crown Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 46.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,307 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 3,798 shares with $434,000 value, down from 7,105 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 1.15 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 713,192 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.48 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 36,368 shares to 48,981 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 10,678 shares and now owns 12,347 shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A was raised too.