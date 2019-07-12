Virtu Financial Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 47.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,605 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 9,520 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 18,125 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $429.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 84.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 369,584 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 68,503 shares with $3.68M value, down from 438,087 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $200.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.60’s average target is 34.85% above currents $166.55 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 29,748 shares to 40,972 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty stake by 20,745 shares and now owns 49,173 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

