Virtu Financial Cut Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Stock Rose; Bollard Group Holds Holding in Bhp Billiton LTD Sp Adr (BHP)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr (BHP) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 49,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 157,274 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 107,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 778,130 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 18/04/2018 – BHP: OPTION FOR MORE SCARBOROUGH STAKE MAY BE PRIOR TO DEC. 31; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 27,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 28,980 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 56,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 913,072 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,490 shares to 4,393 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 3,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares to 33.52M shares, valued at $1.44B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc Cl A by 283,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,959 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).