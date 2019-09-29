Virtu Financial Cut Its Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN) as Share Price Rose; Private Trust Co Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Stake by $567,824 as Stock Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 23,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 15,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231,000, down from 39,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.71 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1,143 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 4,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.62M shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,617 shares to 42,640 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,507 shares, and has risen its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 95 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 230,776 were reported by Raymond James. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 109,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 43,498 shares. West Oak Capital invested in 9,357 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blair William And Co Il owns 13,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. 53,427 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Palouse Cap Management Inc holds 12,009 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cna Corporation owns 0.29% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 92,300 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,468 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 978,674 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 83,469 shares. 142,900 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,545 shares to 18,722 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 26,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Trading Drives A Healthy Beat At First Horizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.