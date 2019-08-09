Virtu Financial Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $2.39 Million; CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (CZMWF) Sellers Increased By 455% Their Shorts

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) had an increase of 455% in short interest. CZMWF’s SI was 11,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 455% from 2,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 111 days are for CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF)’s short sellers to cover CZMWF’s short positions. It closed at $108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 60.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 265,709 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 174,806 shares with $1.75M value, down from 440,515 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $82.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 48.16M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.53 billion. It operates through Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery divisions. It has a 65.57 P/E ratio. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Virtu Financial Llc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 20,447 shares to 32,071 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaukos Corp stake by 10,298 shares and now owns 14,272 shares. Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Utd Fire has invested 1.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ghp Invest owns 54,962 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Conning accumulated 232,896 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.25% or 102.08M shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc reported 38,967 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Inc stated it has 58,696 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). D E Shaw & owns 3.68 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr invested in 25,389 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Serv Group stated it has 13.76M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 10.64% above currents $9.49 stock price. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11 target. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $12 target.