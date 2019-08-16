Virtu Financial Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake By $3.25 Million; Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $1.40 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 4,036 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 210,774 shares with $73.50 million value, down from 214,810 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $18.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $320.44. About 990,467 shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 65.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 34,602 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 17,893 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 52,495 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 7.38% above currents $93.31 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.16 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Interocean Cap Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,523 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 202,095 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 585,327 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 44,845 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 212,413 shares stake. Df Dent And accumulated 120,334 shares. Neumann Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 207,933 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 279,038 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.61% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 100 were reported by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 26,370 shares to 56,138 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hp Inc stake by 26,556 shares and now owns 72,573 shares. Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Llc holds 0.76% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 32,392 shares. Liberty has invested 0.98% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 941 are owned by Scotia. South State holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,886 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Liability holds 24,663 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap reported 674 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 2,479 shares. L S has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,054 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 3,597 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 238,666 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 2,250 shares. Logan stated it has 1,076 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.