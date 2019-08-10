Virtu Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stock Price Declined While Dt Investment Partners Has Raised by $685,188 Its Stake

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 29,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,972 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 11,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13,270 shares to 4,617 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,322 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Lp has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 70,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.14 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 19,031 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Company has 1.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 168,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 19,968 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 14,500 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 2,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 194,180 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Tekla Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 128,295 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 4,098 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York stated it has 41,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.