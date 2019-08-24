Virtu Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO); Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 184.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 5,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 8,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 3,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,739 shares to 37,608 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,282 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.