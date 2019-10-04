Virtu Financial Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Position by $2.73 Million; Market Value Rose; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD) as Stock Price Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 97,800 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28 million, down from 119,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 67,593 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 213.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 71,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 105,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 33,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 16.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Ww holds 235,688 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 57.74 million shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont invested in 843 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.61 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 580,738 shares. 38,802 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.91 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 1.96M shares. Cetera Lc owns 27,806 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Finance reported 1.62M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.16% stake.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64,100 shares to 28,200 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,896 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns, New York-based fund reported 174,468 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.51% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 14,282 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 73,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 20,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 148,299 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 194,819 are owned by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 50,400 shares in its portfolio. Broad Run Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.78M shares. 28,300 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 116,102 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.28 million for 13.42 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.