Virtu Financial Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Ares Management Has Trimmed Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding By $6.28 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 56.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 369,140 shares as Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 0.39%. The Ares Management Llc holds 279,969 shares with $5.01M value, down from 649,109 last quarter. Golub Cap Bdc Inc now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 139,082 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 66.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 4,793 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 11,959 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 7,166 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $164.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 28,530 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 733,538 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.66 million shares. Bokf Na reported 27,968 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 1,925 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 7,696 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.37% or 18,953 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 19,088 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Co invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evergreen Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atria Invests Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,492 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,337 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 29,473 shares to 9,300 valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 11,960 shares and now owns 5,343 shares. Ishares Tr (ICF) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Underperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $440 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, January 18. Pivotal Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $500 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 7,607 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $2.74 million. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 493,918 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 140 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 110,814 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0% or 23,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0.03% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Communications accumulated 8,674 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 51,639 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 115,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 101,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc invested in 37,076 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 18,453 shares.