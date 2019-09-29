Virtu Financial Boosted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position; Shorts at 3-D MATRIX LTD. SHS JAPAN (DMTRF) Raised By 11.83%

3-D MATRIX LTD. SHS JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DMTRF) had an increase of 11.83% in short interest. DMTRF’s SI was 394,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.83% from 352,500 shares previously. It closed at $4.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 170.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 8,500 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 13,475 shares with $629,000 value, up from 4,975 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.70M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

3-D Matrix, Ltd. develops self-assembling peptide technology. The company has market cap of $163.14 million. It offers PuraMatrix, a self-assembling peptide hydrogel for use in the fields of regenerative medicine, cell therapy, drug delivery technology, and surgical treatment. It currently has negative earnings.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) stake by 5,530 shares to 3,522 valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 48,016 shares and now owns 12,652 shares. Host Hotels Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.