VirTra Inc. (VTSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Both VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) are each other’s competitor in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Inc. 3 1.59 N/A 0.06 40.32 Sea Limited 28 10.96 N/A -4.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VirTra Inc. and Sea Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has VirTra Inc. and Sea Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 3.6% Sea Limited 0.00% -373% -53.5%

Liquidity

VirTra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sea Limited which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VirTra Inc. and Sea Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sea Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Sea Limited’s average price target is $42.37, while its potential upside is 34.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VirTra Inc. and Sea Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 77.4%. VirTra Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.22% of Sea Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirTra Inc. -0.79% -0.4% -21.88% -39.02% -48.45% -18.57% Sea Limited -2.01% 2.42% 40.57% 158.85% 159.04% 210.07%

For the past year VirTra Inc. had bearish trend while Sea Limited had bullish trend.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for GarenaÂ’s prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.