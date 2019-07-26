VirTra Inc. (VTSI) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Multimedia & Graphics Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Inc. 3 1.14 N/A 0.09 33.80 The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see VirTra Inc. and The9 Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.2% The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that VirTra Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The9 Limited’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.2% of VirTra Inc. shares and 0.04% of The9 Limited shares. About 0.1% of VirTra Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.1% of The9 Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirTra Inc. 0% -17.07% -20.05% -36.53% -44.36% 1.3% The9 Limited -0.68% -21.51% 25.16% -12.57% 7.35% 41.75%

For the past year VirTra Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The9 Limited.

Summary

VirTra Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors The9 Limited.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.