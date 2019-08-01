VirTra Inc. (VTSI) and SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) Comparison side by side

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) and SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Multimedia & Graphics Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Inc. 3 1.08 N/A 0.09 33.80 SciPlay Corporation 14 3.03 N/A 0.31 49.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VirTra Inc. and SciPlay Corporation. SciPlay Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. VirTra Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SciPlay Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VirTra Inc. and SciPlay Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.2% SciPlay Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VirTra Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor SciPlay Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. VirTra Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SciPlay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VirTra Inc. and SciPlay Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SciPlay Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

SciPlay Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.93 consensus target price and a 81.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VirTra Inc. and SciPlay Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 0% respectively. VirTra Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirTra Inc. 0% -17.07% -20.05% -36.53% -44.36% 1.3% SciPlay Corporation 0.13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.66%

For the past year VirTra Inc. has stronger performance than SciPlay Corporation

Summary

SciPlay Corporation beats VirTra Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It serves law enforcement judgmental use-of-force simulation training, military firearms simulation training, and civilian simulation shooting markets. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.