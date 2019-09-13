VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) and QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX Holding Corp 6 4881.75 N/A -0.36 0.00 QuinStreet Inc. 14 1.45 N/A 1.23 13.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VirnetX Holding Corp and QuinStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6% QuinStreet Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 25.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.31 beta means VirnetX Holding Corp’s volatility is 131.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, QuinStreet Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VirnetX Holding Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor QuinStreet Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. VirnetX Holding Corp therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QuinStreet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VirnetX Holding Corp and QuinStreet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX Holding Corp 0 0 0 0.00 QuinStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively QuinStreet Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 62.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VirnetX Holding Corp and QuinStreet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.9% and 0%. 10% are VirnetX Holding Corp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are QuinStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirnetX Holding Corp 1.53% 17.15% 15.48% 44.18% 143.67% 204.58% QuinStreet Inc. -3.89% 6.68% 14.96% -13.03% 19.34% 0.37%

For the past year VirnetX Holding Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than QuinStreet Inc.

Summary

QuinStreet Inc. beats VirnetX Holding Corp on 6 of the 9 factors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.