VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX Holding Corp 5 6328.43 N/A -0.41 0.00 BroadVision Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see VirnetX Holding Corp and BroadVision Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VirnetX Holding Corp and BroadVision Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6% BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -182.9% -100.9%

Volatility and Risk

VirnetX Holding Corp is 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.53. From a competition point of view, BroadVision Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VirnetX Holding Corp is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, BroadVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. VirnetX Holding Corp is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BroadVision Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares and 5.3% of BroadVision Inc. shares. 9.8% are VirnetX Holding Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are BroadVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VirnetX Holding Corp 0.6% 11.37% 36.76% 95.88% 101.82% 177.5% BroadVision Inc. 0.88% -14.93% -29.64% -33.3% -49.33% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VirnetX Holding Corp beats BroadVision Inc.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.