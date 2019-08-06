Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Upped Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.33 Million as Shares Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,000

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 135,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 123,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 1.81M shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 9,000 shares to 486,800 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,235 are owned by Bbt Cap Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 177,578 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Shanda Asset Holdg Limited accumulated 1.25% or 67,812 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 10,509 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap owns 2,790 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated invested in 47,397 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.28% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 167,763 shares. Axa holds 0.06% or 130,125 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 33,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 127,635 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).