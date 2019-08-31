Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Trimmed Lear (LEA) Position by $7.14 Million; Greenlight Capital Decreased Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $15.53 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 715,787 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 180,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, down from 233,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 680,883 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $234.66 million for 7.12 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4,300 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 21,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

