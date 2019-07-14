Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lowered by $11.27 Million as Shares Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $28.31 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 255,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565.86 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.78 million, down from 263,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 44,141 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regions Financial holds 483,408 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Essex Services Incorporated owns 2,319 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 22,788 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 16,660 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 102,544 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.26% or 5,440 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Madison has 0.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 88,777 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company has 29,463 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.37% or 187,412 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 16,146 shares to 323,708 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 57,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08M shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 17.16 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 60,300 shares to 366,200 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).