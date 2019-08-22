Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake In Intuit (INTU) Was Has Lifted; Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Share Price Declined While Columbia Asset Management Upped Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 252,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.11 million, up from 232,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 1.41 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 2.75M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 205,200 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,200 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ltd Co invested in 21,947 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Balasa Dinverno Foltz owns 0.35% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 11,155 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 43,790 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 1,600 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 53,482 shares. 8,104 are owned by Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Corp. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,603 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,891 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 5,148 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 17,157 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 8,703 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

