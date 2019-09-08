Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Raised Its Stake in Coresite Rlty (COR) as Market Value Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Maintains Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 219,351 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 819,098 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.16% or 492,797 shares. Qs Invsts accumulated 0% or 2,218 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc has 0.36% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 122,452 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 24,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 21 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 11,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.12% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 33,460 shares. 57,901 are owned by Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Quantitative Invest Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 571 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,006 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 12,267 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,500 shares to 289,362 shares, valued at $35.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RCN Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.