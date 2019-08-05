Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Raised Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Sentiment Is 0.83

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 4,800 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 157,000 shares with $12.95 million value, up from 152,200 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 384,005 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 91 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 109 decreased and sold their stakes in Cirrus Logic Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 47.70 million shares, down from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 85 Increased: 63 New Position: 28.

The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 235,674 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 140,003 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Investments Co has 1.17% invested in the company for 58,335 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.98% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 700,863 shares.

