Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Raised Holding in New York Mtg Tr (NYMT); As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shares Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 586.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 72,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 84,991 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 12,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. It closed at $27.83 lastly. It is down 3.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NYMT) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 91,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 189,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in New York Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 1.23M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 31,400 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,600 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NYMT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 23,846 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Co reported 7,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 38,400 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 32,888 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 11,177 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 396,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 31,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset stated it has 360,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 138,113 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14,282 shares to 231,887 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Inc by 28,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,495 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 242,855 shares. 153,330 were accumulated by Edgemoor Inv Inc. Dupont Mngmt holds 9,570 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0% or 4,265 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 215,395 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 95,125 shares. 66,368 are owned by Cibc. 23,866 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 31,528 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 139,330 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Convergence Invest Prtn Lc accumulated 110,410 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 64,319 shares. 12,312 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com.