Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Raised By $4.30 Million Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding; LCNB (LCNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 26 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced positions in LCNB Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LCNB Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 56.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 89,600 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 247,340 shares with $12.05M value, up from 157,740 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LCNB (LCNB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LCNB (LCNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 382,687 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 210,800 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,740 shares.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $228.94 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $5.19M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 8,274 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 36,600 shares to 16,300 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 512,200 shares and now owns 165,500 shares. Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Value Stocks for Your TFSA Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 7.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reveals Its Pickup Truck – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 30, 2019.