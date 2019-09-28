Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Position in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Lapides Asset Management Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Has Trimmed by $537,200

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 465,669 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 677,829 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 52.91 million shares or 13.20% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.01 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Cibc Markets reported 46,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 24,087 shares. 884,472 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 31,266 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Grp owns 3,366 shares. Assetmark holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) or 68,722 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 447,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 46,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 87,685 shares.

More notable recent PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) CEO David Spector on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pennymac Mortgage Trust (PMT) Announces 8M Share Offering of Common Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Russell 2000 Index Changes Positive for Multiple Mortgage Finance Players – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 40,600 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,500 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70 million for 22.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.