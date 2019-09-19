Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Position in Carnival (CCL) Trimmed by $7.85 Million as Shares Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Position by $491,256 as Shares Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 90,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 260,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 3.14 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,300 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $24.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,400 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,517 were accumulated by M Holdings. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability Co owns 231,412 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 609,951 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Argi Invest Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 241,336 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The New York-based Amer Intl Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Btc Capital reported 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 186,732 shares. Principal Financial holds 567,132 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg owns 16,505 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 77,219 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Platinum Investment Limited reported 0.03% stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 32,412 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.39% or 104,681 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 64,251 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 168,293 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1,461 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 35,744 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 656,519 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 14,682 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 42,585 were reported by Brick & Kyle Assoc. Sit Assoc owns 70,765 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.86% or 26,770 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Com owns 55,330 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mngmt has invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).