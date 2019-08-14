Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Position in Aarons (AAN) Cut by $473,200 as Stock Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Position Held by Parkwood Llc

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 214,417 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $300.93. About 3.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 319,200 shares to 327,300 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 67,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 15.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $54.04 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company holds 28,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.53M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,872 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,508 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 49,018 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 102 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 35,180 shares. Profund Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.01% or 152,640 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 111,149 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 35,757 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

