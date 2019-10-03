Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position By $558,407

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 32,800 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 208,500 shares with $11.88 million value, down from 241,300 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 15.61 million shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 11,881 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 360,176 shares with $17.10M value, up from 348,295 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $69.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 8.91M shares traded or 194.55% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 12,200 shares to 21,000 valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 13,300 shares. Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) was raised too.

