Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Price Rose; Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its Masco (MAS) Position by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.71 million, down from 301,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 33,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 183,762 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 216,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61M shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11,000 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 174,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million was sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 907 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rothschild And Communications Asset Us Inc reported 0.22% stake. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore owns 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,590 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Llc owns 2.00 million shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup reported 549,812 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 7,822 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.15% stake. Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Essex Service holds 0.59% or 7,349 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Homrich Berg holds 2,222 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 61,691 shares to 501,041 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 78,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.