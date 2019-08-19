Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Global Pmts (GPN) Stake by $3.45 Million; Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 47,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.55 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.34 lastly. It is down 19.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 137,000 shares to 470,500 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,388 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Daiwa Group stated it has 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Montag A Inc invested in 1,640 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 3,116 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 256,178 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 6,143 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Gp Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 53,565 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 33,603 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 1,558 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Burney reported 19,142 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assoc holds 9,165 shares.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Scales Up Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments, Total System have held merger talks – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.