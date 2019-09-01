Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lifted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position by $561,600; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Holder Sio Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 981,640 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 18/04/2018 – IGNORE: FDA OKS FOSTAMATINIB TABLETS FOR ITP REPORTED YESTERDAY; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS FDA CONTINUING REVIEW OF NDA; 19/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL TRIMS GAIN TO 10% AFTER 40% INTRADAY SPIKE; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 06/03/2018 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL NAMES DEAN SCHORNO AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Cash, Equivalents $115.8M at Dec. 31 Vs. $74.8M Prior Year

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 409,198 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Dafna Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,298 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 2.26 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. 59,956 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Amalgamated Bank owns 25,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 2.01 million shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,735 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 6,426 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). California Employees Retirement holds 480,000 shares.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) CEO Raul Rodriguez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18,421 shares to 35,421 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 79,100 shares to 115,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank & has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 24,679 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 19,400 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 66 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% or 21,700 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,820 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 4,111 shares. Profund Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 6,351 shares. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 145,742 shares. Counselors Inc holds 8,755 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 40,727 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co reported 210,500 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).