Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increases Position in Fortinet (FTNT); Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stake Maintained by Baillie Gifford & Company

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 863,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75M, up from 830,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 254,427 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 1.00M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Kicks Off National Employee Benefits Day at NASDAQ Stock Market Ringing the Opening Bell on Tuesday April 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First-of-its-Kind Consumer Benefits Coverage Index Illustrates Benefits Spending Patterns Across US – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bringing Technology to College Lifecycle Planning – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 128,223 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $7.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 509,193 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 43,142 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 6,709 shares. Telemark Asset Lc reported 200,000 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 28,800 shares. Axa holds 5,000 shares. Bamco New York owns 0.86% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 4.11M shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 77,442 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,590 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 191,562 shares. Hound Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 122,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,557 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 2.61M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 11,800 shares to 332,100 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 122,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).