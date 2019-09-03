Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increased Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $2.84 Million; Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holding by $888,251

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 71,593 shares traded or 63.57% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 136.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 100,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

