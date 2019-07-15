Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $853,200; Share Value Declined; As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Value Declined, Emory University Has Raised Holding by $389,114

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 364,744 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.26 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 7,200 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.65M are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 32,225 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.24 million shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 65,772 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Retail Bank has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 83,108 shares. Pinnacle Financial holds 0.26% or 118,238 shares in its portfolio. 411,307 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Investment Inc invested in 3.37M shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,764 shares stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 1.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Shikiar Asset has 2.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 251,689 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.66M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 32,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 135 shares. Renaissance Technology accumulated 134,200 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 24,161 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,796 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 895,045 shares. Magnetar Lc reported 11,529 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.1% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 152,935 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 93,445 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 590,390 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 30,550 shares. Art Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 26,774 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 58,069 shares in its portfolio.

