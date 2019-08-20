Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Holding in Mts Sys (MTSC) Has Lifted by $988,200; Marshall Wace Llp Cut Brixmor Property (BRX) Stake by $35.47 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Brixmor Property (BRX) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Brixmor Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 109.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 93,431 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 61,444 shares to 71,628 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Holdings I by 436,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (XLE).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 15,712 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.03% or 8.21M shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 473,400 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 3.82M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited invested in 92,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 22,826 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 230 shares. 1,130 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp Inc. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 0.07% or 27,475 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 57,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.37% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.21% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 93,533 shares. Real Services Limited Co reported 598,400 shares stake. Wetherby Asset has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,840 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co reported 463,414 shares stake. 24,639 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 23,612 shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 143,857 shares. Select Equity Group LP invested in 227,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,141 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 224,530 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 362,019 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ftb Advsr has 877 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 10,900 shares to 17,900 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 205,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.