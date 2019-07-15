Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Holding in Ameren (AEE) Has Cut by $1.52 Million as Market Value Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined While Rr Partners LP Lowered Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 185,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 195,747 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 903,937 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Companies Lllp has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,710 shares. Td Asset holds 305,987 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bessemer Group has 2.37M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 4,864 shares stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.86M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsr has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 24,079 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Aurora Counsel owns 26,582 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Farmers Savings Bank holds 1,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.61% or 1.89 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 6,124 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp owns 12,233 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 22,700 shares to 70,500 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.11M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Amer Assets Invest Ltd has invested 0.18% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cetera Advisor Net accumulated 7,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 327 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 19,402 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 67,215 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Strs Ohio reported 3,976 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.58 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 142 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 8,213 shares.

